Reports Show Apple To Delay The Launch Of New MacBook Pro And Mac Mini

There's some bad news for Apple enthusiasts — it seems that there may be some delays when it comes to the release of new, long-awaited products. After the fairly recent launch of new iPhones, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch models, as well as the latest iPad 2022, it's safe to say that Apple has already had a busy second half of the year — but many of us were expecting more. There are still some products in need of a refresh and an upgrade to the new Apple M2 chip, but if the reports are to be believed, those products may have to wait a little bit longer.

Apple often releases new generations of its big hitters in the second half of the year, just in time for holiday shoppers to empty their pockets. We've had a flurry of Apple stuff recently, but notably, there have been no mentions of new Macs, leaving the non-mobile users a little bit in the dark.

Now that Apple operates on its own chips, starting with the M1 and now the M2, owners of these older Macs are likely eagerly awaiting a chance to upgrade. One especially overlooked Mac is the high-end Mac Pro, which is still equipped with Intel silicon; an upgrade to an Apple M2 is long overdue here. However, it's not all about the Mac Pro — the MacBook Pro and the Mac mini could use an upgrade, too.