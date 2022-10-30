Reports Show Apple To Delay The Launch Of New MacBook Pro And Mac Mini
There's some bad news for Apple enthusiasts — it seems that there may be some delays when it comes to the release of new, long-awaited products. After the fairly recent launch of new iPhones, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch models, as well as the latest iPad 2022, it's safe to say that Apple has already had a busy second half of the year — but many of us were expecting more. There are still some products in need of a refresh and an upgrade to the new Apple M2 chip, but if the reports are to be believed, those products may have to wait a little bit longer.
Apple often releases new generations of its big hitters in the second half of the year, just in time for holiday shoppers to empty their pockets. We've had a flurry of Apple stuff recently, but notably, there have been no mentions of new Macs, leaving the non-mobile users a little bit in the dark.
Now that Apple operates on its own chips, starting with the M1 and now the M2, owners of these older Macs are likely eagerly awaiting a chance to upgrade. One especially overlooked Mac is the high-end Mac Pro, which is still equipped with Intel silicon; an upgrade to an Apple M2 is long overdue here. However, it's not all about the Mac Pro — the MacBook Pro and the Mac mini could use an upgrade, too.
MacBook Pro and Mac mini may have to wait a bit longer
According to the latest reports, Apple may be pushing up the release of the new MacBook Pro and the new Mac mini. This implies that the 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as the Mac mini, will need to wait to see an upgrade to the M2 chip. It's not just the basic M2 chip, either, and that should come as no surprise. Seeing as the MacBook Pros belong to Apple's more high-end segment of products, the expectation is that once they arrive, they'll get the royal treatment and receive the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips instead. In all likelihood, they'll be similar to the current-gen MacBook Pros in most ways aside from the chip.
As mentioned, this report comes from two sources, and both are fairly reputable. The first source is Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who publishes a regular newsletter titled "Power On" that talks about all things Apple. In the latest edition, Gurman says that he believes Apple won't release any new Mac updates until the first quarter of 2023, around the same time as macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3. "Apple has rarely launched new products in January or February during recent years, so I'd expect the new Macs to be announced by the first half of March," said Gurman.
This statement is corroborated by yeux1122, a source that has proven reliable in the past. Yeux1122 quotes supply chain information, claiming that the Apple supply chain has started to see a move in the schedule, making shifts toward the beginning of 2023. Therefore, it seems unlikely that the new Macs will hit the market this year, which might come as a disappointment to those who were hoping to upgrade to the Apple M2.