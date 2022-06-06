Apple M2 Revealed: Meet Mac's New Secret Weapon

Apple has revealed its next-gen in-house silicon, the M2, and it is going to appear in the all-new MacBook Air and the updated MacBook Pro slated to hit the shelves next month. Based on the 5nm process — the same as the M1 — Apple claims that the M2 boosts the number of transistors to 20 billion.

The architecture is octa-core, with four performance cores and an equal number of efficiency cores, complemented by an update to the shared cache. The biggest upgrade, however, was reserved for the graphics processing hardware. The M2 comes with a 10-core GPU, up from the 7-core or 8-core GPU configurations offered by the M1. When pitted against PC chips made by the likes of Intel and AMD, Apple claims that the M2 offers "90 percent of the peak performance of the 12-core chip while using just one-fourth the power."

Now, let's talk performance. Apple claims that the M2 is 18% faster than the M1 while still using the same amount of power. Coming to the raw boost in graphics performance, the new Apple chip is claimed to be 25% more powerful than the M1 at the same power consumption level, while the net boost in GPU prowess stands at 35% on a generation-over-generation basis.