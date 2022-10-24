Apple iPad 2022 Review: The New Minimum

Farewell, physical home button; you served us well, but with the arrival of Apple's 10th-generation iPad (2022), you receive your much-deserved retirement papers. Only, not quite, because Apple is keeping the 9th-generation iPad around as a value play. Still, if we're talking new-new hardware, the 10th-generation iPad catches up with its tablet and smartphone siblings by ditching the physical in favor of swipes.

It's a sensible decision, not least because it frees the iPad's display to stretch — like a luxuriating kitten — out closer to the edges of the slate. There are still bezels, of course, but since you need somewhere to grip the tablet, I'll not begrudge them. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina panel is, on paper at least, much the same as that on the most recent iPad Air, though it's not identical.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That means a healthy 2360 x 1640 resolution, True Tone automatic color temperature adjustment, 500 nits of brightness — fine for indoor use, but less so when facing bright sunlight — and a fingerprint-proof coating. Apple leaves off the iPad Air's anti-reflective coating, however, which is a shame because that makes for a much nicer display day to day. The bigger loss, though, is P3 color gamut support. Side by side, the iPad Air's screen just looks nicer than that of the 2022 iPad. That's not to say the new, cheaper tablet is bad, but going back from the iPad Air experience may be tricky.