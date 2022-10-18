Apple iPad Redesign Ditches Home Button And Lightning

The refreshed iPad is the same size as its older 9th-generation sibling, but the slim bezels let it accommodate a much larger display that clocks in at 10.9 inches. While the machine still supports Touch ID, the sensor has moved to a new position and is now located at the top of the device. The updated iPad also gets an improved Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2,360 x 1,640 pixels and 500 nits of brightness.

The 10th generation iPad comes powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset. The rear-facing camera on the updated model now gets a 12MP sensor and adds support for features like 4K video 240-fps slow-motion videos. Apple has also changed the positioning of the 12MP front-facing camera, which is now located on the landscape bezel. The lightning port is as gone and has been replaced by a USB-C port, just like what we see on the iPad Pro. However, the machine still supports the first-generation Apple Pencil 1, and users will now be required to purchase a separate adapter for using the accessory with the 10th-generation iPad.

The new iPad is available starting today, October 18, 2022, with prices for the Wi-Fi models starting at $449 and that of the Wi-Fi + Cellular models starting at $599. The devices will be sold in 64GB and 256GB configurations and come in blue, pink, yellow, and silver color options.