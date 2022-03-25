Apple iPad Air 5 Review (2022): Tablet Sweet Spot

Finally, there are the accessories. A second-generation Apple Pencil is $129; honestly, I'm no digital artist and I have dire handwriting at this point, so I can do without that. A keyboard, though — whether the $299 Magic Keyboard or $179 Smart Keyboard Folio — feels far more instrumental in Apple's positioning of the iPad Air 5 as a laptop replacement. Spending half the amount of the tablet again on an (admittedly great) keyboard is galling.

Pricing out a barebones MacBook Air alternative based on the iPad Air 5, then, gets you to $778. That's with just 64GB storage and the trackpad-less Smart Keyboard Folio, and no 5G. Opt for the better keyboard, the cellular connectivity (which the MacBook Air doesn't offer), and matching 256GB of storage, and you're at $1,198 versus the laptop's $999 starting point.

What's fascinating is that, even by that point, there's no clear "winner" out of the two options. Personally, as someone who spends the bulk of their time writing and multitasking between different apps, a more traditional laptop makes the most sense for me. Digital artists and creatives, people who like to navigate with their fingers and a touchscreen, and those for whom the keyboard isn't always a necessity and who often find themselves away from their desk (and WiFi network) might be swayed by the iPad Air with its 5G. Unlike with the latest iPad mini, I don't see many people choosing to carry both with them.