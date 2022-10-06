Google Pixel Tablet And Magnetic Dock Revealed, But There's Bad News
After months of teasers and leaks, Google finally revealed its Pixel 7 series smartphones at the recently concluded 2022 #MadeByPixel hardware event. The event saw the company formally launch the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones as successors to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Alongside these smartphones, the event also witnessed the announcement of the Pixel Watch — Google's first-ever Pixel-branded smartwatch. In addition to their hardware capabilities, Google executives spent a considerable amount of time detailing the new and improved software features of the newly launched products.
Toward the end of the event, Google had a few things to share about the Pixel Tablet, another product the company has been talking about for a while. This interesting large-screened tablet was first teased at this year's Google I/O event. Until now, however, the only thing we knew about the Google Pixel Tablet was its rather uninspiring design. But, as it turns out, the Pixel Tablet appears to be an interesting device in light of new information from Google itself.
Google Pixel Tablet: What we know so far
Google seems to have designed the Pixel Tablet from the ground up after understanding how people use tablets in general. The company sees tablets as homebodies that people seldom use for more than a couple of hours daily. With this in mind, Google reimagined the Pixel Tablet into a piece of hardware that is always helpful — even when it is sitting idle on the desk. To turn Google's refreshed vision for tablets into reality, the company designed a new accessory called the Charging Speaker Dock.
This interesting product attaches itself to the Pixel Tablet and lets users unlock new sets of experiences on the Pixel. Apart from keeping the device charged, the inbuilt speaker transforms the Pixel Tablet into a personal content consumption device. When docked, it can also double up as a digital photo frame. It can also easily double up as an intelligent home controller. The Pixel Tablet is powered by the same Tensor G2 chip we saw on the Pixel 7 smartphones. It runs Android 13 with the newest tablet layout and gets the same Material You goodness as its smartphone siblings.
While there is no denying that the Pixel Tablet does look like an interesting device — especially with its Charging Speaker Dock accessory — the bad news is that the product won't be available until 2023.