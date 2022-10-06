Google Pixel Tablet And Magnetic Dock Revealed, But There's Bad News

Google seems to have designed the Pixel Tablet from the ground up after understanding how people use tablets in general. The company sees tablets as homebodies that people seldom use for more than a couple of hours daily. With this in mind, Google reimagined the Pixel Tablet into a piece of hardware that is always helpful — even when it is sitting idle on the desk. To turn Google's refreshed vision for tablets into reality, the company designed a new accessory called the Charging Speaker Dock.

This interesting product attaches itself to the Pixel Tablet and lets users unlock new sets of experiences on the Pixel. Apart from keeping the device charged, the inbuilt speaker transforms the Pixel Tablet into a personal content consumption device. When docked, it can also double up as a digital photo frame. It can also easily double up as an intelligent home controller. The Pixel Tablet is powered by the same Tensor G2 chip we saw on the Pixel 7 smartphones. It runs Android 13 with the newest tablet layout and gets the same Material You goodness as its smartphone siblings.

While there is no denying that the Pixel Tablet does look like an interesting device — especially with its Charging Speaker Dock accessory — the bad news is that the product won't be available until 2023.