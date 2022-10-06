Pixel 7 Pro Hands-On: Google's Unexpected Challenge To iPhone 14 Pro Max

There's a sense of familiarity about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google's latest Android smartphones may only have made their official debut today, but the search giant's decision to effectively spoil the surprise — rather than leave that entirely to the leak merchants — months in advance means the two new handsets feel much more like known quantities than rival announcements manage to land as. Factor in the subtle evolution of Google's Pixel design language, and you can't be blamed for wondering exactly what you should be excited about, here.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Evolution, though, is a good thing. Just ask any fish that grew legs and managed to come on shore and find a tasty apple. Just as Apple's big iPhone 14 launch a month ago was a case of refinement and steady improvement rather than reinvention, so the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro haven't felt obliged to throw out what works simply for the sake of looking new.

The result is smoother, sleeker, and generally more polished than earlier Pixel phones, though without losing the element of underlying Googleyness we've come to expect. As always, the company's biggest challenge will be standing out in a crowd of Samsung and Apple options, beyond appealing to the loyal cadre of Pixel fans (and Nexus fans before that) out there.