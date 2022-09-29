Here's Why Google Stadia Was Killed

Google has announced that its Stadia cloud gaming service will be shut down early next year. This is potentially bad news for the people currently using the platform, as some of them may have no other way to play modern games. Gaming hardware is expensive. A new console can set you back more than $500, and PC gaming is even more expensive than that. Then when you have a decent gaming rig, you end up spending even more money keeping it up to date.

This is where services like Stadia come in. A subscriber pays a monthly fee, then they get enough virtual computing power to run the latest games over the cloud. The list of games is limited to those on the particular platform, but in theory, it's better than nothing.

Stadia launched in November of 2019 and the platform, along with its accompanying hardware, was pretty well received. Some of the more positive reviewers cited the service's speed, versatility, and quality of the official hardware. It basically did what it said on the tin, and turned almost anything including an older laptop into a very good gaming PC. At the time, the only similar service was offered by Sony — so not only did Google have a semi-monopoly, but it also had a solid product filling that void.

But not everyone was positive. SlashGear's Eric Abent pointed towards the long list of Google products that have looked good on paper, received substantial backing, and ultimately failed. He predicted that Stadia may one day join this list, and a few years later has been proven right.