Google Will Begin Testing AR Glasses Prototypes In The Real World This Summer

In May this year, Google released a video documenting its work on Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that would translate and transcribe words spoken by another person in real-time. These glasses also showed translated text as an overlay over the lens. The company now says it is ready to bring them out of its labs and test them in the public.

The first batch of prototype devices that Google will test in the world out there will be a barebones affair, as they would mainly consist of three main components, including in-lens screens, mic arrays, and cameras. Google is currently working on real-world navigation guidance with an AR overlay, something that requires testing that cannot be fully realized inside the confines of an indoor lab.

The design of Google's prototype looks like an everyday average pair of glasses with a few add-ons. But there are some caveats here, alongside testing and safety protocols. First, Google won't say when we can expect these prototypes to become commercially available products.

The most public clue we have about any sort of public availability comes from Google's FAQ page where it's written that testing will be limited to "Googlers and select trusted testers" for now. When we've seen this sort of a limited cross-section of users chosen for product testing in the past, it's generally meant that the product isn't going to be ready for public consumption any time soon.

Testers will need to "go through rigorous device, protocol, privacy, and safety and device training." However, if you want to test your luck, you can apply to become a Google Research volunteer here.