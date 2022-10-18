Apple Has Another New Dongle You Don't Want But Might Need

What it comes down to is that, while the new base-tier iPad can connect to the original Apple Pencil as seamlessly as the previous iPad model, it can't do so without the use of a new dongle — that, fortunately, is quite cheap. You'll need to get ahold of the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter, connect one end to the iPad's pack-in USB-C charging cable, and then attach the Apple Pencil to the other end. And you'll need to do this to both charge and pair the two devices.

The new iPad does not support the Apple Pencil 2, but helping ease that blow is the fact that the dongle isn't as pricey as other official Apple accessories with a retail price of just $9.00. That's a good thing not only from a budget point of view but also because you're going to have to carry around another dongle that will probably end up lost at some point. It's unfortunate that the new iPad can't simply connect with the older Apple Pencil model out of the box, certainly, but at least it won't be too difficult (or expensive) to add that functionality on your own.