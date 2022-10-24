Apple's Rumored M2 Mac Pro Sounds Like A Beastly Machine

Two years after Apple announced its plans to shift the Macintosh platform from Intel's x86 platform to Apple's ARM-based chips, the transition is nearly complete. As of October 2022, nearly every Mac product from Apple — including the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and the iMac — have wholly transitioned to Apple Silicon. In March 2022, Apple introduced a new product called the Mac Studio, which is a high-end desktop computer based on Apple Silicon. The Mac Studio uses the Apple M1 Ultra chip, which is by far the most powerful chipset the company has designed. The M1 Ultra chip and the Mac Studio are important products for Apple and served as a platform for the company to showcase the advanced capabilities of these chipsets.

One product that is yet to make the official switch to Apple Silicon is the Mac Pro. For the uninitiated, Apple's Mac Pro systems are workstations designed to be used in professional environments that require large amounts of computing power. The last Mac Pro was released in 2019 and used Intel's Xeon chips in 8, 12, 16, 24, and 28-core configurations. Given that the Mac Pro lineup sits above the M1 Ultra-powered Mac Studio — which is already an insanely powerful computer — enthusiasts can't wait to find out how powerful the Apple Silicon-powered Mac Studio will be. Turns out, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg knows a thing or two about the next-generation Mac Pro and has detailed them in his latest weekly newsletter.