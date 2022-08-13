How To Watch Movies And TV Shows Together Over FaceTime

Before you start, you'll want to make sure that your iPhone is updated to the latest version of iOS so that you can use SharePlay. The person you're calling will also need to be running the latest version of iOS, as well as have a subscription to the service you're playing the video or music from if necessary. Once you've made sure of that, you can enter into a FaceTime call and then follow these steps (via Apple).

1. Swipe up from the bottom of the FaceTime call to view your home screen.

2. Open one of the apps that supports SharePlay.

3. Find a video you want to watch or song to play and tap to start it.

4. When SharePlay is prompted, tap on it to begin sharing the media.

Keep in mind that anyone who is watching the video will be able to control it by rewinding, fast-forwarding, pausing, and similar controls. Settings such as closed captions or volume will only be controlled by you and only affect your device.