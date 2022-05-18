How To Use Your iPhone As A Webcam For FaceTime On Mac

Mac users almost universally decry the shoddy video quality of Macs' built-in webcams, but an app called Camo offers a potentially huge upgrade. The only catch? You need both a Mac and an iPhone for it to work. There's even a free version, although it does lack a few core features, which we'll explain in a bit.

Essentially, Camo replaces the camera in your Mac with one of the cameras on your iPhone. On paper, it might not seem like that big of a deal — Mac cameras have had resolutions of at least 720p for well over a decade, with recent iMacs and MacBook Pros finally upgrading to 1080p webcams. Despite the numbers, however, Mac webcams are notoriously grainy and flat, terrible in low light, and altogether underwhelming.

iPhone cameras, on the other hand, are among the smartphone brand's best features, with recent models including multiple lenses for wide-angle, ultrawide, and telephoto views. The difference is night and day — almost literally if lighting conditions are bad enough. If you're an iPhone user who's unhappy with your Mac's internal webcam, here's how to use Camo for the ultimate video calling upgrade.