The Most Common FaceTime Connection Problems And How To Fix Them

Facetime is one of the top ways people with iPhones keep in touch with friends or family, but that doesn't mean it isn't without its issues. You may notice while using Facetime that you can often run into problems with your connection, either from your end or the other person's. There are some technical issues that tend to pop up more than others, which can be fixed easily with a few simple steps.

Some issues you may run into on Facetime include not being able to send Facetime calls, being unable to connect or getting connection alerts, Facetime crashing, or Apple ID sign-in issues. These all have various causes, but there are solutions to each so you can continue using Facetime to connect with others. If an issue continues to occur after the fix, try moving onto a different solution which may help the problem. Below are some common issues and the possible solutions you can try out.