The Screen Setting You Need To Change On Your New iPhone To Save Battery

If you have an iPhone, you'll want to be doing whatever you can to avoid running out of battery life at a time when you have no access to a charger. There are quite a few different methods for conserving battery power in your iPhone, and best use practices, some of which you may already be aware of. Using your phone's low-power mode or restricting your use of graphics-intensive apps are a good place to start when looking for ways to conserve your battery's charge. Today we're looking at another lesser-known battery-saving trick you can use on your iPhone to consistently extend your battery life, and it's right in your settings.

Dark Mode on the iPhone is normally used to reduce strain on the eyes, as it switches bright or white backgrounds on iPhone menus to darker tones. The use of darker colors takes much less power for your iPhone to produce, allowing it to last longer. Using Dark Mode can also be great in unison with turning down your iPhone's brightness, which can save lots of battery power as well.