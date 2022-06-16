Why You Need To Stop Closing Apps On Your iPhone

So when should apps in the background be closed? As Apple states, the only time you should close an app is if it has become unresponsive. This means that the app has frozen, isn't working correctly, or otherwise can't be used. At this point, it's a good idea to close the app in question and attempt to restart it. You can do this on iPhone by navigating to all of your background apps, which can be done on the iPhone X and later by swiping up from the bottom of the screen, or on earlier iPhone models by double-pressing the Home button. From this screen, you can find the app that is unresponsive, then swipe up on it to force it to close.

iOS was made to be an efficient multitasking tool, which is why it handles background apps so well. When these apps are in standby mode, you don't need to worry about clearing them out because they aren't actually using CPU power anyway. Closing an app completely and then relaunching it can waste more power than simply letting them sit in the background, especially if you're doing this over and over again. So, have some peace of mind knowing you can keep all those apps up and it's actually better for your phone to do so.