How To Use Dark Mode On Any Website

The first way you can use Dark Reader is through the browser extension. This is available for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge. This can easily be downloaded for any of these browsers through the links on its website. Once you've added the extension through the browser of your choice, it will begin working automatically.

Dark Reader will analyze the web pages of each site you visit will switch any bright colors to darker ones. On some browsers, such as Firefox, you can change the brightness, contrast, sepia and grayscale for the dark mode as well. You can also set Dark Reader to work only on certain websites by going to the "Site List" tab and then typing in sites you want to be set to "Inverted" or "Not Inverted."

If you go to the "More" tab, you'll also find options to change the default theme to a custom one, allowing you to choose how websites appear when using Dark Reader.