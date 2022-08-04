How To Tell If Your Android Phone Is Overheating

When diagnosing an overheating Android device, you need to consider two components: the processor and the battery. If the processor gets too hot, the performance suffers and the phone either slows down or restricts some features (typically the cameras) until the phone's temperature decreases. Android even sends notification alerts when your phone is overheating, such as when you try to use the camera.

You'll also notice the area near the camera (where the chipset lives) is hot to the touch. If the battery is overheating, the phone's back will almost always feel uncomfortably hot when it's charging — and, unfortunately, heat speeds up battery degradation, shortening its lifespan (via Google). Damaged charging hardware like a frayed USB cord may also cause an Android device to overheat.

For a better analysis, you can use a third-party app to monitor the device's battery and CPU temperatures. One popular product is the open-source app CPU Info, which is available for free on Google Play Store.

1. Search the Play Store and download CPU Info.

2. Open CPU Info and tap the thermometer icon to jump to the Temperature tab.

3. To switch the units between Fahrenheit and Celsius, tap the gear icon to find Settings, then tap the Temperature Unit menu.

When idle and discharging, your phone shouldn't run hotter than 95 degrees Fahrenheit or 35 degrees Celsius, according to Samsung. During use, on average, up to 110 Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) is still within acceptable limits, but the phone is overheating if your monitoring app of choice constantly reads well beyond that range.