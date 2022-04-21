This Bizarre Google Messages Bug Is Causing Android Phones To Overheat

Google Messages, the app of choice for Android users who still rely on SMS, is not usually known for being buggy. That's not the case this time around, however, as a rather strange Google Messages-induced bug has led to overheating and severe battery drain issues on several Android devices. According to XDA Developers, the bug is invoked on some Android phones when users tap on the "images" icon for adding attachments while drafting a message. On most Android smartphones, this tap also opens up a small window that offers people a live camera view that can be used to take a quick picture. The whole point of this feature is to reduce the time it takes to separately capture an image and then attach that image from the phone's gallery without exiting the messaging app.

As one Reddit user would eventually figure out, some devices updated with a buggy version of Google Messages now experience significant battery drain when users invoked the live view screen from within the app. Users also report a noticeable increase in the temperature of their phones. As it turns out, these things happen because the Google Messages bug causes the app to continuously access the camera — sometimes for up to 24 hours straight — in the background even after users close the app. One user noticed that their Google Pixel displayed the green light for camera access even though the phone's display was off and the camera wasn't in use.