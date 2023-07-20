These 10 Popular Android Apps Are Quickly Draining Your Phone's Battery

These days, Android smartphones are more powerful than they've ever been and have bigger batteries on average, so why are you still scrambling to find a charger several times a day? As it turns out, more powerful hardware means more power-hungry apps built to take advantage of it. A phone made in 2023 might be more power efficient than one made in 2013, but those gains are offset by apps that take advantage of the newest hardware and software. Older devices suffer even more in this paradigm.

There are two ways an application can drain your Android phone's battery: active and passive use. Active use refers to battery drain that occurs while you have the app open and are using it; for example, scrolling Instagram or watching YouTube videos. Passive battery drain is when an app consumes power while you're not using it (syncing data or pinging your location in the background). Your Android phone's battery settings page will tell you how much battery an app consumes through passive and active use. Simply tap on an app under your battery usage chart to see that information.

Some of the most popular apps in the Play Store are also the most power-hungry, so we've rounded up some of the worst offenders to let you know which apps to keep an eye on.