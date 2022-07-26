How To Check Your Android Phone's Battery Health

Before you head over to the Google Play Store, try dialing the code for the Android testing menu, which (among other details) includes battery information. Most phone-makers lock users out of the menu, and even when it's accessible, the relevant battery tests might not be available.

1. Open the dialler app and punch in the following code: *#*#4636#*#*.

2. As soon as you tap the * key, the Android Testing menu should pop up.

3. If you see Battery Information in the menu, tap it to view the health status of your battery.

For many phones, dialing the code might not return anything. In that case, you'll need to download a battery app.

If you have a Samsung phone, the Samsung Members app features a battery health indicator (via Samsung).

1. Download and open Samsung Members if you don't have it already.

2. Go to Get Help > Phone care > Interactive checks > Battery.

3. The app indicates the battery health as good or poor next to Life.