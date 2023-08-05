Is It Safe To Leave Your Laptop Plugged In All The Time? Here's What We Know

Whether you're getting a new laptop or experiencing an aging battery life in an old one, a question might pop up in your head — is it safe to leave it plugged in at all times? After all, a laptop is only as good as its battery. It doesn't matter what processor it has or whether the screen has a 4K resolution; they're only useful for as long as the battery is. To avoid running out of charge, some users keep their laptops plugged in at all times so that they can still use the device for a few hours if there's an outage.

Most modern-day laptops come with lithium batteries, chemicals devices that can hold and dissipate charge at the required time and rate. The battery is constantly active whenever we use the laptop, whether it is plugged in or not. Laptop batteries have a limited life, measured in charge cycles or the number of times you charge and discharge the battery to its maximum capacity.

This means that one of the most crucial factors determining the overall lifespan of your laptop's battery is how you charge it — whether you keep it plugged in at all times or only charge it as needed.