6 Settings You Need To Change On Your MacBook To Improve Battery Life

One of the most important factors that will affect your experience with your MacBook is its battery life. A dead laptop is literally useless, and one that runs out of charge too quickly is arguably just as useless, not to mention frustrating.

The latest generation of MacBooks powered by Apple's proprietary M1 and M2 processors have superior battery life than the earlier Intel-based models. So, if you own one of those, you probably already enjoy the significantly improved run time. Regardless, it's still useful to know how to extend your MacBook's battery life. If you own one of the older models, you could definitely use some pointers for improving your MacBook's battery life.

MacBooks are powered by lithium-ion batteries, which progressively deteriorate the more they're recharged. In other words, the more often you recharge your MacBook's battery, the quicker its ages, which is why it's a good idea to regularly check your MacBook's battery health. It's an inevitable end, but it's one you can delay with a few easy changes to the way you use your MacBook. The following easy tweaks can save you the hassle of carrying your charger around, and also prolong your MacBook battery health since you'll increase the time between charge cycles.