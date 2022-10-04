The Simplest Way To Check Your MacBook's Battery Health

The easiest way to check your MacBook's battery health is using the related feature Apple built into macOS. All you have to do is hold the Option key on your MacBook's keyboard and click the battery icon on the status bar to check the battery condition, which will be presented with one of four options: Normal, Replace Soon, Replace Now, or Service Battery (via Apple). If the battery condition is normal, you're good. However, if it shows any other indicator mentioned above, you should consult Apple Support.

Normally, you'll see one of the latter messages when you are past the number of charge cycles the battery is rated for. However, battery condition is not the only way to monitor your MacBook's battery health; you should also check the number of charge cycles that have taken place. Apple says that "one charge cycle is completed after you've discharged 100 percent of your battery's capacity." For example, if you consume about 40% of your MacBook's battery life on day one and another 60% on day two, it takes you two days to complete a charge cycle.

On the other hand, if you sit for an entire day of browsing the internet, reading emails, watching content on YouTube or other streaming platforms, editing some videos, and finishing off your day with some casual browsing, you might end up completing one charge cycle in a single day. As Apple mentions on a support page, MacBook "batteries have a limited amount of charge cycles before their performance is expected to diminish."