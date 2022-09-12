10 Easy Ways To Speed Up Your Slow Mac

If you've owned your Mac for some time, chances are it doesn't feel as snappy as when you first took it out of the box. Every computing device slows down over time, and Apple's macOS devices are no exception.

Apple does support Mac models for more years than its competition seems to, keeping older hardware relevant for longer. For example, the current version of macOS, Monterey, supports Mac models that came out in 2015. The company also will repair devices out of warranty, as long as it's been fewer than seven years since Apple last sold them.

That also keeps e-waste down, which is a good thing as Macs are notoriously complicated to service. A quick glance at iFixit's repairability scores for laptops shows the majority of MacBooks are in the bottom half.

That longer support window can also be a detriment, as older Mac hardware can feel slow when new features are added to macOS. If that's happening to you, your usually lightning-fast Mac can feel sluggish.

There are several ways you can try to make your Mac feel fresh again. With most Macs not having upgradable parts, we're focusing on software tweaks to get things feeling fast again. All these are free, most are quick to do, and require no specialist knowledge to initiate. They also all use inbuilt Mac tools because the last thing you want to do is add another program to your Mac when it's feeling slow.