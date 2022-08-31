How To Check Your Macbook's Battery Health

If you've owned a MacBook, at some point, you're likely going to deal with issues of battery degradation. The longer you use electronics, the greater the chances are of it happening. Once your battery starts to go, it'll get count down to 0% faster, and by extension, require charging more often.

There's no way to prevent your MacBook's battery from burning itself out, and while perpetual energy is theoretically possible, the experimental technology is still nowhere near viable for consumer use. You can, however, follow some of Apple's recommended practices to extend your MacBook's battery life, or, rather, delay its demise.

And while you may not be able to stop it, it helps to track it. You can keep tabs on your MacBook's battery life to get an idea of how much it may have degraded so far, and estimate how much longer you have before the drain becomes unmanageable.