How To Check Your Laptop's Battery Health On Windows 10 And 11

Batteries are the core of any portable gadget, but they degrade over time. Although there is no set time for how long a Windows 10 or Windows 11 laptop's battery should last, the battery life depends upon several factors. Computer manufacturer HP says laptop batteries usually last from two to four years, meaning roughly about 1,000 recharges. Beyond this threshold, there is a good chance that the battery will start acting up or otherwise fail. Additionally, your usage patterns and charging habits also have an impact on your laptop's battery life.

Typically, you might not notice that something is wrong with your Windows laptop's battery unless it starts showing signs of wear and tear. Have you faced the problem of unexpected shutdowns and your computer won't turn on without plugging in the charger? Worse, your battery percentage might drop from 100% to zero in a few minutes. Wouldn't it be easy if there was a tool that helped you to check your Windows laptop's battery health?

Turns out, there is a feature in Windows 10/11 that shows a detailed battery report — which contains a lot of technical information about your battery usage, estimated capacity, and more. But before knowing how to generate the battery report, you should know how to interpret all the terms and the values shown in it.