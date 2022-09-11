Why Your Windows Laptop Is Slow And What You Need To Do To Fix It

If there's one thing many people put off doing until the last minute, it's updating their computer. Perhaps you're one of these people who, when they get the alert that an update is available, skip it until it's absolutely necessary. Updating can take some time and means restarting your laptop. However, not updating your laptop when there is an update can certainly cause it to slow down.

Updates are made to fix bugs the operating system may still have, and things might not run as smoothly if you don't update. To check if there's an update available, you can follow these steps (via Microsoft.)

1. Go to Start, then Settings.

2. Select Windows Update in the top right.

3. You'll see if your computer is up to date. You can click on Check for Updates to see if there's anything available.

If there is an update available, you'll be able to install it by clicking the "Download & install" button listed under the update. Try to update your computer as soon as updates are ready in order to prevent anything from slowing down in the future and to make sure any security issues are promptly patched.