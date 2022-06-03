How To Clear Cache On Windows 10

Has your computer been running a little slow? Have you experienced mysterious freezes during loading times? Or perhaps you're low on storage and want to reclaim some disk space. Your first step for all three of these problems should be to clear your cache in Windows 10. A cache is a set of temporary files that builds up over time. The more unnecessary temporary files your computer stores, the slower it may run.

The term "clearing the cache" is usually used in reference to browsers, such as Google Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge. Your browser stores its own set of temporary files that speed things up when you load the same website for a second time. Seeing as most websites have some common elements across all of their pages, such as the logo or some pieces of code, temporary files are used to store this information and make every page quicker to load across the entire website. The cache in Windows 10 has a similar purpose — it helps you load things faster, but when it's overloaded, it may work against you and slow things down.

There are no major downsides to clearing your cache in Windows 10. You may experience slower loading times once per app, but overall, things should be running a lot more smoothly. Fortunately, clearing your cache should take you five minutes at the most if you follow this step-by-step guide.