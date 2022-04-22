How To Clear Cache In Microsoft Edge

Whether you're using Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome, you may one day find that some websites are not loading as they should. Perhaps you're having issues filling out a form, or you're not seeing new content that should have appeared on the site you're trying to load. A lot of these problems can be traced back to your browser's cache, and fixing them may be as simple as clearing it out.

What does clearing your cache in Microsoft Edge really do? Simply put, it gets rid of all cached files that your browser keeps and reuses when you visit the same website multiple times. Certain parts of every website can be preserved and used again, such as logos or various parts of the code that generally tend to stay the same on most iterations of the site. Putting these parts in a cache means that you won't have to redownload them each time you go from site to site, and this can be as simple as going from the homepage of a website to an article that catches your eye. Without the cache, you'd be forced to download everything over and over, drastically slowing down your browsing speed.

Since the cache is so useful, getting rid of it might seem counterintuitive, but it isn't, and you'll find yourself clearing it every so often. If you're running into problems loading a certain website, and you know that your internet works well and isn't being throttled, try to clear out your cache. We'll show you how to do it in a step-by-step guide below.