The Easiest Ways To Fix Common Windows 11 Battery Drain Problems

If you own a Windows 11 tablet or laptop and are the type of person who brings your device everywhere so you can work on the go, you probably also have varying levels of battery anxiety, especially when you don't have access to a power outlet or a portable battery charger. Unfortunately, as is the case with any gadget running on battery power, the act of juggling a myriad of tasks and processes running all at once can cause serious issues with a computer battery's overall capacity.

In a time when working remotely is the new normal, having a machine that smoothly runs as advertised without suddenly conking out is definitely a requirement of sorts. Sure, this isn't a concern if you work at a desk all day with your laptop plugged in, but if you make working outside of the house a habit, you can leverage some features built into Windows 11 to keep your battery running as long as possible, and tweaking them is a good way to fix any ongoing battery drain issues you may be experiencing.