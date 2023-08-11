Here's How Heat Can Hurt Your Phone's Battery

Compared to the giant, boxy cellular phones of decades past, modern smartphones are much more optimized and efficient in their designs. As long as you remember to stick a screen protector on them and to take it out of your pocket before washing your pants, they're surprisingly resilient as well. You can take a smartphone just about anywhere in the world, and as long as you handle it with respect, it'll be fine. However, there is one primal element that smartphones have yet to fully conquer -– heat.

High levels of heat are a smartphone's mortal enemy. Any extreme temperatures are bad for a smartphone, of course, but intense cold only drains your battery charge a little faster. Heat, on the other hand, can permanently damage your phone at best and outright destroy it at worst. But what exactly is it about intense heat that your smartphone can't tolerate? And more importantly, what can you do to protect your phone from heat?