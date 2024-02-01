5 Different Types Of Wood Routers (And Which Kind You Need For Your Project)

For woodworkers, carpenters, and hobbyists, a router is a handy tool for molding wood into specific shapes. Consisting of a motor that spins a bit, you can shave off precise pieces of wood, creating a more professional appearance. For example, notice the nice and clean bevel around any of your wood picture frames, and you can see the advantage of using a router.

There isn't just one type of router, but rather variations of the tool that serve different purposes during projects. These routers range in size from handheld to the more robust table-mounted variety, and each offers advantages and disadvantages.

To understand which router suits your project, compare the different types and consider which one might serve you best. Finding the right tool for the job makes the work more manageable and the result more impressive.