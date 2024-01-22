6 Cool Tools You Didn't Know You Wanted Until Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you enjoy tackling DIY projects, you're likely keeping an eye out for tools that can make your next project easier and quicker to work on. After all, there's nothing like building or installing something new and useful with your own set of tools that you thoughtfully put together.
If you don't know what kind of tools to purchase or where to look for them, this list can be a great starting point. Each of these tools serves a specific purpose and can help you complete a whole host of tasks efficiently, safely, and quickly.
While these tools are a great place to start, you can continue adding to your collection based on your specific project needs. That said, remember that there's no need for you to buy them all at once, especially if you're a weekend hobbyist. Instead, it's best to keep an eye out for these tools and try to time your purchase during sale days to avoid breaking the bank.
Chainsaw
A chainsaw is by far one of the most useful tools that you can include in your arsenal, considering that it can do a lot more than just cut firewood.
In fact, the right chainsaw can be incredibly versatile, allowing you to prune trees and weeds and even cut ice. If you've never used a chainsaw before, don't be intimidated by the size, power, or noise of this tool. All it takes is some practice and safety precautions to use a chainsaw the right way.
If this is your first time purchasing a chainsaw, you'll need to consider your usage to select the most suitable model. For instance, if you're going to be using a chainsaw to trim fallen branches and weeds from time to time, you can opt for an electric model with a shorter bar.
However, if you expect to be using your chainsaw frequently to cut a lot of firewood, you're better off opting for a more powerful gas chainsaw with a longer bar.
Chainsaws typically cost between $50 and $500. For your reference, a gas-powered chainsaw costs $399 on Amazon, while an electric chainsaw that's perfect for light-duty tasks is available for $79 on the platform.
Impact wrench
While electric drills are great for drilling holes and driving screws, an impact wrench is a must-have for jobs that require great torque. This tool is, thus, invaluable for tightening and loosening nuts, bolts, and screws.
As such, an impact wrench is an especially useful tool if you do a lot of automotive work, like changing tires. Given that the nuts that are used to secure the wheel are likely to be tightly screwed in and difficult to take off, you're going to be spending a lot of time and energy if you do it manually. An impact wrench can make this process quicker and a lot easier. It's also a good idea to have an impact wrench in your toolbox if you do DIY home improvement tasks that involve screwing down plywood.
If you're in the market for an impact wrench, you'll have to choose between the corded and cordless variants. Corded impact wrenches are great for working long hours as they're likely to have a consistent power supply. If you want something portable, though, opt for a cordless model.
While prices can vary significantly, you can find a basic cordless impact wrench for under $50 on Amazon. Expect to pay a few hundred dollars for one that's capable of supporting heavy-duty work. Since there are plenty of reputable brands, from Milwaukee to Makita, that sell impact wrenches, you can do your research and pick one that suits your needs and budget.
Claw hammer
While there are multiple types of hammers, a claw hammer is one of the most commonly used tools in DIY projects, and rightly so. They're incredibly versatile, helping you do everything from pounding or pulling out nails to tearing down drywall and more.
As the name suggests, you can identify a claw hammer by its design, which includes a claw-like shape on one end and a flat, rounded head on the other. The claw head can be used to grip and extract nails from surfaces, while the flat head on the opposite side is great for driving nails into drywall or wood.
Keep in mind that a claw hammer cannot be used for heavy-duty hammering, such as demolition. However, it will make a great addition to your toolbox if you're in need of a hammer for hanging pictures around the house and installing sliding panels, among other things.
Claw hammers are reasonably priced; you can either purchase them as part of a set of hammers or buy them solo for under $20 on Amazon.
Lineman's pliers
No toolbox is complete without lineman's pliers. The jaws of these pliers can be used to cut, grip, or straighten wires; pull nails; and bend or cut light metal pieces. The way you use these pliers will vary significantly based on the task at hand.
So, for instance, if you need to grip a piece of wire, you'd use the tips of the jaws. You can then turn the pliers to twist the wire. To cut the wire, you'd have to place the wire towards the end of the jaws (away from the tips) and squeeze the handles.
Lineman's pliers come in different sizes, ranging from 6" to 9". It's important to pick the right size of pliers for the job. Shorter pliers are ideal for tasks that require more precision, but make sure to determine your own comfort with handling the pliers before you decide to purchase them or add them to your toolbox.
Basic pliers that are durable and comfortable to use are likely to cost under $20 on Amazon. You may have to pay more for pliers that come with additional features or are manufactured by premium brands.
Crescent wrench
If you enjoy taking on home improvement projects but the fixtures in your home have multiple different-sized bolts, or you're an auto mechanic who is frequently involved in car repairs, a crescent wrench, also known as an adjustable wrench, is a must-have in your toolbox.
Given that the crescent wrench is a versatile tool that can be used for various bolts and nuts, it's important that you invest in one made of durable metal. Make sure to also learn how to hold and use it to avoid slamming your knuckles into hard surfaces.
Crescent wrenches come in different sizes. While they are versatile and can be used for a variety of DIY tasks, you'll want to purchase a size that's comfortable for you to use. Currently, a set of adjustable wrenches (where each one is of a different length) is priced at a little over $20 on Amazon. Alternatively, you could purchase a solo crescent wrench for under $10, also on Amazon.
Level
If you've ever spent a few hours mounting shelves or trying to hang a picture just right, you know how frustrating it can be to find out you were just a little off. The good news is that this is unlikely to happen if you use a level. This nifty tool is easy to forget about, but when the time comes, you'll be glad you have it on hand.
A level holds a small, airtight chamber full of just enough liquid to leave a bubble of air inside; the position of the bubble indicates the orientation of the object you are leveling. To use a level, all you need to do is place it on the top surface of the object that is to be leveled. You simply adjust the object until the bubble comes to the center of the vial, which is usually marked off so you can be precise. Some levels come with multiple chambers set at different angles, allowing you to mount an object or trace a line vertically, or at a 45-degree angle (see picture).
A basic level is likely to cost you under $10 on Amazon. You can also purchase a set of levels if you undertake plenty of tasks that require leveling.