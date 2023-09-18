Milwaukee Vs Makita: Who Sells The Better Impact Wrench?

Impact wrenches are incredibly handy for working on your car. It's never fun to wrestle with stuck bolts, and a decent impact wrench can save you a lot of time that would otherwise be spent angrily pacing around your garage or attempting to get a stubborn bolt out by sheer force of will. And a lot of the time, a ratchet or breaker bar just won't provide enough juice to get the job done. You need an impact wrench. It's worth noting that an impact wrench is different from an impact driver in that its front end is made for sockets and not conventional impact bits.

Modern tool brands offer a variety of impact wrenches, with models from Makita and Milwaukee hanging out on the high end of the spectrum. Both brands are well regarded for offering very high-quality tools for professionals and DIYers. But when it comes to perhaps the most convenient tool to have in your garage, which brand takes the cake? Neither brand will leave you hanging, but one brand may just edge out a victory over the other.