Every Major Lawn Mower Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Sometime between March and April each year, most of us have to gear up to tackle the sometimes daunting task of lawn maintenance. Rarely seen as a fun or enjoyable task, cutting the grass is a fact of life for dwellers of houses from coast to coast. Fortunately, modern science and engineering has made the job exponentially easier than it once was, and the proliferation of powered lawn mowing machines has given all of us the ability to keep a well-kept lawn with minimal effort.

Mechanical lawnmowers date back to the 19th century, but the '50s and '60s brought affordable designs and materials making motorized lawnmowers available to everyone, leading to the expansive mower industry we have today. Over the many decades of mower development, scores of companies have arisen, flooding the market with an expansive list of choices from which to pick the best model for your needs. This can make it difficult to decide which one is best for you, especially as the market is now populated by a growing list of electric and battery-powered lawn mower options.

Taking into account brand reputation, customer reviews, and independent quality testing, some brands fare better than others. Therefore, we have compiled a list of major lawn mower brands, with a few omissions to keep it from being unwieldy. Here's our list of well-established brands that currently offer gas-powered push and riding mowers for the consumer market, ranked from the worst to the best.