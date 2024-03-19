Front-Wheel Vs Rear-Wheel Drive: How To Choose The Best Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

If you're looking for easy ways to keep your yard tidy, many brands like Milwaukee and Ryobi offer tools to make yard work a breeze. Self-propelled lawn mowers are one of these innovations that can cut your time working on the lawn in half. Thanks to the automatic motor system, you only need to steer the lawn mower, the mower will propel forwards automatically.

Two of the most popular types of self-propelled lawn mower types are front-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive, but what's the difference, and which type is best for your lawn?

Despite recent innovations like robot lawn mowers, the first self-propelled lawn mower dates back to 1922, made by the Ideal Power Lawn Mower Company and nicknamed the "Triplex." Front-wheel and rear-wheel drive mowers utilize a belt and pulley system which transfer power from the engine to the front and back accordingly. This is unlike the very rare all-wheel drive mowers, which supply power to all four wheels.

Self-propelled lawn mowers are a must-buy for anyone with large or sloping lawns. Front-wheel and rear-wheel drive orientations each meet different requirements, however, so it's important to pick the right drive for your lawn. Let's look at the key differences between front and rear-wheel drive lawn mowers for a better-looking yard.