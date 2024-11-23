Don't Let These 10 Pressure Washing Mistakes Ruin Your Car

In the years since Frank W. Ofeldt II discovered in 1926 that pressurized steam has excellent cleaning properties, pressure washers have become an integral part of cleaning around the house. From cleaning your driveway to bringing back the shine on your vehicle's paintwork, pressure washers can seemingly do everything.

However, while most people think they know how to use a pressure washer, faulty techniques are still widely used. This is particularly true for pressure washing cars, where improper use of these machines can lead to damaged paintwork and cracked windows. Dealing with highly pressurized water can be dangerous for the operator as well.

Let's take a closer look at all the malpractices people do when pressure washing their cars. This detailing journey will guide you through all pressure washing principles, so you can clean your vehicle more effectively, without damaging it. Before we start, it's important to note that pressure washing is only a part of the cleaning process — there are all sorts of other tools you need to properly detail your car.

