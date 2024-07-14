Ryobi Gas Vs. Electric Pressure Washer: Which Type Is Best For Your Needs?

One of the first things that you're going to need to figure out is how much power you need. There are two measurements for this: PSI and GPM. PSI stands for pounds per square inch, and it measures pressure. It's the same unit that you use to measure the air pressure in your tires, only in this case, it's measuring the pressure that the water is placed under before it exits the pressure washer's wand. Higher pressure means more speed, more force, and more blasting power on your cleaning projects. GPM stands for gallons per minute. This is less about pressure and more about volume. It measures the amount of water that exits the wand each minute. This is actually more important in terms of the washer's overall rinsing power.

There are exceptions, but Ryobi's gas-powered units tend to offer higher PSI ratings and–perhaps more importantly–often offer more than double the GPM rating that you can get from their electric counterparts. This makes gas washers much better suited to heavy-duty jobs, like cleaning walkways and pavement. The most powerful pressure washer that Ryobi sells is the 3,300 PSI Honda GCV190 Gas Washer.

The flip side of this is that it's much less suited to more delicate jobs. You probably don't want to be cleaning windows at over 3,000 PSI, and you might also find yourself accidentally stripping the paint from decks and walls. I use a relatively mild 1,900 PSI 1.2 GPM Ryobi pressure washer, and even that can strip paint if I'm not careful.