What's Really Good PSI For A Pressure Washer? What To Know Before You Buy

A pressure washer isn't like a regular water hose that you use, for example, on the dog, and so the PSI (pounds per square inch) can truly be the difference between cleaning something and damaging it. Such washers are ideal for things like vehicles, gutters, driveway stains, paint jobs, and pretty much any dirt that won't budge when you use the regular hose on it. According to United Rentals, the PSI is the pressure rate of the spray, not to be confused with GPM (gallons per minute), which refers to the amount of water passing through. But high numbers on each will generally get the cleaning job done.

When choosing the levels, you need to consider what you're pointing all that water at, and if it's durable enough to survive the washing. In addition to psi, there are an array of major pressure washers that are mobile or need a cord, can be gas-powered or electric, and can even include features like detergent tanks. It's often best to first determine what type of pressure you need, and then can move on to deciding on the aforementioned features.