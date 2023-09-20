Ryobi Vs DeWalt: Who Makes The Better Pressure Washer?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pressure washers are a key piece of equipment if you find yourself having to clean outdoor surfaces regularly. Useful for a variety of home chores, like cleaning driveways, decks, and garages, the machine can become an indispensable tool for any homeowner. While many opt to rent pressure washers, buying one becomes a much more viable option when one considers that they typically aren't all that expensive and can save money for those who rent the machine often. However, narrowing down the choice in a sea of brands can be a much harder endeavor.

DeWalt and Ryobi are two tool brands well-known for their power drills and saws, but both companies also have a large inventory of pressure washers in electric and gas varieties. The two key metrics in comparing any pressure washer are the pounds per square inch (PSI) and gallons per minute (GPM). PSI dictates the water pressure or power from the pressure washer. GPM determines the equipment's flow rate or the amount of water passing through the machine's hoses.

Because there are so many variations of washers for both DeWalt and Ryobi, it's important to draw comparisons between similar pressure washers. For the purposes of this comparison, we'll be comparing a Ryobi 3200 PSI 2.5 GPM Cold Water Pressure Washer sold at The Home Depot with the DeWalt 3300 PSI 2.4 GPM Gas Cold Water Pressure Washer also sold at The Home Depot.