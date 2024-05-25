These Are The Most Powerful Electric Chainsaws Available From Every Major Brand

Whether you need it for tree cutting and limbing, brush clearing, firewood preparation, or other applications, an electric chainsaw is a useful and relatively inexpensive tool to have in your collection. Gas-powered models may be the most powerful options, but they are usually expensive and noisy, and they can feel like overkill for most average lawn care uses. However, if power is high on your list of requirements, the following electric chainsaws should get the job done without breaking the bank.

Here, we have focused on corded electric chainsaws, as these are generally more powerful than their battery-powered counterparts. While it must be said that corded models are nowhere near as portable battery-powered options, you'll work more quickly and efficiently, provided you are near a reliable power source and don't mind a trailing cable. They're also generally lighter, which helps prevent fatigue while working for longer durations.

We have ranked our chainsaws according to their power, starting with the least powerful option. In the case of corded power tools such as these, this is represented by the amount of current drawn in amps, although this is a general suggestion of their power, as some high quality motors are built to work more efficiently while drawing less current. In instances when amperage was tied, we referred to Consumer Reports' latest chainsaw survey to rank them according to their predicted reliability and owner satisfaction.