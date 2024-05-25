These Are The Most Powerful Electric Chainsaws Available From Every Major Brand
Whether you need it for tree cutting and limbing, brush clearing, firewood preparation, or other applications, an electric chainsaw is a useful and relatively inexpensive tool to have in your collection. Gas-powered models may be the most powerful options, but they are usually expensive and noisy, and they can feel like overkill for most average lawn care uses. However, if power is high on your list of requirements, the following electric chainsaws should get the job done without breaking the bank.
Here, we have focused on corded electric chainsaws, as these are generally more powerful than their battery-powered counterparts. While it must be said that corded models are nowhere near as portable battery-powered options, you'll work more quickly and efficiently, provided you are near a reliable power source and don't mind a trailing cable. They're also generally lighter, which helps prevent fatigue while working for longer durations.
We have ranked our chainsaws according to their power, starting with the least powerful option. In the case of corded power tools such as these, this is represented by the amount of current drawn in amps, although this is a general suggestion of their power, as some high quality motors are built to work more efficiently while drawing less current. In instances when amperage was tied, we referred to Consumer Reports' latest chainsaw survey to rank them according to their predicted reliability and owner satisfaction.
Sun Joe SWJ699E —9 amps
While this list ranks electric chainsaws by power, it should also be said that there is a tool for every job, and lighter, less powerful units can have some advantages over their heavier-duty counterparts. The Sun Joe SWJ699E is one such electric chainsaw: It may be ranked lowest in terms of current drawn at just 9 amps, but it is a capable tool for light to medium duties. These might include prepping firewood in the yard, limbing branches, and felling small trees of up to 13.5 inches in diameter.
At under $80, Sun Joe's most powerful electric chainsaw is an affordable model that is rich in features. It comes with a large hand guard to provide ample protection while you work, an integral safety switch to prevent accidental starting, and automatic chain lubrication. The latter means that maintenance needs are minimal, and mostly reduced to simple cleaning and topping up the chain oil reservoir. A scabbard is provided to protect the 14-inch blade while the unit is not in use, as is a sprocket wrench and a screwdriver for manual chain tightening.
The Sun Joe SWJ699 is fast at 6,300 rpm, lightweight at 7.7 pounds, and far quieter than a gas-powered chainsaw at 85 decibels. While this is considered a safe noise level for up to 8 hours of exposure, it is still recommended that ear protection is used, along with certified eye protection as a priority.
Craftsman CMECS600 — 12 amps
The Craftsman brand has been around for almost a century and during this time, it has become a household name in the garden tool, power tool, and hand tool industries. It is also known for providing excellent value with a large selection of affordable products that adhere to high standards of build quality, including its range of chainsaws.
The Craftsman CMECS600 electric chainsaw is powerful enough to tackle medium to large tasks with its 16-inch blade, which is configured to reduce kickbacks from the chain. It draws 12 amps of power, which, while placing it lower on this list, makes it markedly more powerful than most battery-operated chainsaws in the Craftsman range.
Other features of the CMECS600 include auto-oiling functionality, which can be monitored using the built in oil window, and tool-free chain tensioning. These additions eliminate the requirement to repeatedly prime the chain, and you can conveniently perform chain maintenance on the fly, making this chainsaw as practical as it is functional.
Ryobi RY43155 — 13 amps
Japanese firm Ryobi is flooding the market with power tools, many of which exist within its 18-volt One+ and 40-volt HP ranges of battery-operated units. While these are generally good value, convenient to use, and of decent quality across the board, Ryobi still manufactures corded power tools for those that consistently need more power for longer durations.
The most powerful corded electric chainsaw that Ryobi currently produces is its RY43155 model, which draws 13 amps of current. It has a 16-inch blade, making it a versatile addition to any workspace that demands repeated use and that is connected to the energy grid. It provides tool-free chain tensioning and automatic chain oiling, and has an automatic chain brake as an additional safety feature. Another nice addition is its cable hook, which stops you from unplugging while you work — a common complaint with various corded power tools.
As with many Ryobi tools, the RY43155 comes with a three-year warranty, and accessories are easy to come by. It may not provide the convenience of the extensive cordless tools in the Ryobi range, which are certainly better-suited to working off-grid, but it represents good value and is a relatively safe, powerful option that requires little maintenance.
Greenworks 20332 — 14.5 amps
Greenworks is recognizable for its typically green color schemes, and it proudly claims to be the leading manufacturer of commercial tools and equipment in its native U.S. As its name suggests, it takes clean energy seriously, and like Ryobi it has a wide range of battery-powered tools available. Its corded range of tools is comparatively small, but it has some useful inclusions for various applications.
Among these is the Greenworks 20332 electric chainsaw. Its most powerful corded model draws 14.5 amps of current and has an 18-inch bar and chain from respected toolmaker Oregon. It is a robust and hefty option, weighing almost 11.5 pounds, and it is capable of heavier duty tasks than some of the less powerful models in this list. Notable features include tool-free chain tensioning and oiling and a larger, wrap-around handle that facilitates multiple grip positions when working at various angles.
At under $100, the Greenworks 20332 is well-priced for a mid-range, powerful chainsaw that will be able to handle most woodcutting tasks around the home and workplace. Its use of outsourced parts from quality manufacturers such as Oregon is reassuring, and this chainsaw is backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty.
Worx WG303 — 14.5 amps
Worx may not be the first name that springs to mind when thinking about purchasing a chainsaw. However, this relatively new company, established in 2007, has placed innovation and engineering first among its principles. It counts a connectable folding workbench, and a pressure washer that draws from any water source, and an AI robotic lawnmower (which we previously reviewed) among its many inventions. Worx used the same design skills and attention to detail in creating its WG303 chainsaw.
We are already familiar with many of the features of the Worx WG303, including its automatic chain oiler, built-in chain brake, and tool-less chain tensioning. Yet, Worx has evidently put a lot of thought into these, such as the chain oil level window that is integrated into the handle, and its own patented chain tensioner that cannot be over-tightened. Build quality is also good, in robust plastic that looks to withstand dirt and weathering.
The Worx WG303's 16-inch blade is perfectly adequate for most light to fairly-heavy cutting, and its 14.5-amp motor is more than powerful enough to handle even heavy-duty tasks. In testing, Worx scored a very respectable 4 out of 5 for reliability, and a 3 out of 5 for satisfaction, placing it higher than Portland, Ryobi, Black & Decker, and Craftsman.
Makita UC4051A — 14.5 amps
It's common knowledge that Japan is responsible for some of the most reliable, high quality, and high value technology in the industrial machinery, electronics, and automotive industries. When it comes to power tools, premium Japanese manufacturer Makita is renowned for its reliability and customer satisfaction across its wide range of commercial and industrial power tools.
The Makita UC4051A is one of a dwindling number of corded electric chainsaws in the Makita range, as the brand has chosen to focus on producing battery-powered products as part of its quality LXT Brushless collection of tools. Nevertheless, this is a robust and well-built unit that serves the segment well, with a host of useful features. Notable among these is its large spiked bumper to help you chew through logs and branches, and its ability to not just tighten, but also fully replace the chain using a built-in rotary lever. Its current limiter prevents the engine from burning out after prolonged use, and its soft start feature facilitates a smooth, non-jerky startup.
With its powerful electric motor and ample 16-inch guide bar, the Makita UC4051A is tough enough to handle most chainsawing tasks, and it provides excellent build quality and years of reliable use. This was reflected in Consumer Reports' survey, where the brand placed first for its electric chainsaws in the customer satisfaction category.
Oregon CS1500 — 15 amps
Oregon tools has a rich history in chainsaw innovation, after its founder, Joseph Cox patented a revolutionary new design based on the mandibles of the timber beetle in 1946. The company is still going strong, as the world's leading saw chain manufacturer and it remains focused on chain maintenance across its wide range of chainsaws.
The Oregon CS1500 electric chainsaw draws 15 amps of current and is a powerful solution with some useful features. These include tool-less chain tensioning and automatic chain sharpening. The latter ensures that the saw is always in its optimal condition for fast and efficient cutting, and requires the simple flick of a lever to sharpen the entire chain in as little as 3 seconds. The Oregon Lubri-Tec automatic chain oiler helps ensure operation is smooth and prevents wear on the saw chain as you work.
Other benefits of the CS1500 include its relatively quiet operation, a chain brake for improved safety, and a large 18-inch guide bar that makes it suitable for large, heavy-duty cuts. Oregon performed well in Consumer Reports' electric chainsaw surveys, placing third for owner satisfaction and the top rating for predicted reliability.
Black & Decker CS1518 — 15 amps
Tool giant Black & Decker is part of the larger Stanley Black & Decker company, which also owns Craftsman and DeWalt, among other brands. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1910. It was a major innovator in cordless technology, in particular the cordless electric drill, a version of which was used on the moon during the Apollo missions. It also offers a wide range of corded tools, which include its most powerful electric chainsaw, the CS1518.
The Black & Decker CS1518 uses an Oregon low-kickback guide bar, despite having the resources of several other leading chainsaw brands at its disposal (this further proves Oregon's superiority in bar and chain production). It shares many of the same standard features of other models listed here, including easy chain tensioning, automatic oiling, and a cord retainer to keep the unit connected, but Black & Decker is a trusted brand and its reputation precedes it, making this a popular model among consumers.
The CS1518 represents good value at around $108 for a major brand product with a large 18-inch blade and one of the most powerful motors on this list. While it carries a high predicted reliability rating, owner satisfaction is a poor 2 out of 5, suggesting it may be better suited to occasional domestic tasks than heavy commercial use.
Dewalt DWCS600 — 15 amps
DeWalt should need no introduction as a premium U.S. manufacturer that has been in business for over a century. Recognizable for its bright yellow housings, its tools are some of the best on the market, encompassing both industrial and commercial uses.
The Dewalt DWCS600 ticks a lot of boxes. It has a large 18-inch bar guide and powerful 15-amp brushless electric motor that delivers a substantial 2.8 horsepower at speeds of up to 12.5 meters per second. The bar is configured to reduce kickbacks, and there are large bucking spikes to help you maneuver the chain through thick lumber. With a premium brand such as DeWalt, automatic chain oiling and an integral oil monitor should be expected, and they are indeed present, although the automatic chain tightening is fiddly, compared to some other brands' models.
Surprisingly, there was no survey carried out by Consumer Reports for DeWalt electric chainsaws. However, as a brand its reputation is excellent, and it has invested a lot in the research and development of its tools, with regular releases of new products and upgrades to existing bestsellers.
Stihl MSE 250 — 20 amps
Stihl is to power tools what Porsche is to the automotive world. Both were founded in the inter-war years of the 20th century in Stuttgart, Germany, and represent exceptional quality. Stihl is recognized for its chainsaws in particular, recently topping our ranking of the best chainsaw brands for its unrivaled excellence.
The Stihl MSE 250 is presented as a professional chainsaw suitable for industrial use, to rank alongside its heavy-duty gas-powered collection. Unlike these, however, it is lightweight, compact, and has quiet operation, making this a far more appealing prospect for lighter duties.
The MSE 250 has a 16-inch blade, as it occupies a different segment to its larger-tree-felling bigger siblings, but its features make it stand out as a premium product. First among these is its 20-amp electric motor, which makes it the most powerful chainsaw on this list by some margin. Its soft-grip handle also accommodates regular working for long durations. Then there's safety features like the chainsaw's powerful brake, and built-in LED indicator to warn you when the engine is overheating.
Stihl ranked just below Makita in the Consumer Reports owner satisfaction survey, and at around $650, you certainly pay for the privilege of owning this high-quality chainsaw. Typically, Japanese products trump the European option in terms of value, but if money is no object, the Stihl MSE 250 is likely the best corded electric chainsaw you can currently buy.