10 Of Makita's Top Selling Drills Ranked By Customer Satisfaction
Makita tools are powered by the fastest-charging lithium-ion batteries in the industry, and their trademark teal color is seen on job sites and in workshops around the world. Whether it's outdoor power equipment or tools for that next DIY project, Makita is bound to make a few tools for the job.
Makita claims its LXT system is the world's largest compatible 18V slide-style battery system, with over 300 products supporting it. But while it has innovated in the past, inventing the brushless power tool motor and introducing the 18V lithium-ion cordless tool, today we'll be focusing on one of its more common products. There are a ton of basic Makita tools no handyman should be without, but few are as fundamental as the power drill.
Drills are such an integral part of our everyday toolkits, that it's easy to overlook them. Drill a pilot hole, install a screw, remove a fastener, and put the tool away. Even when including driver drills and impact drivers, there's simply not a lot of variety in the tools themselves. However, there are so many different drills, both from other manufacturers and from Makita alone, that we at SlashGear felt the need to recommend a few of the teal toolmaker's best. Using customer recommendations and reviews, we've come up with this ranked list of Makita's top-selling drills, based on customer satisfaction.
10. Makita 18V Compact ½-inch Driver-Drill [XFD12Z]
Our first pick is Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Compact Brushless Cordless ½-inch Driver-Drill, model XFD12Z. The Z at the end of the model numbers of most of the drills on our list represents a "bare tool," meaning the tool does not include a battery, charger, or any accessories. While kits or bundles are available for many of Makita's products, we tried to suggest a base model wherever possible.
This driver-drill is reasonably powerful, featuring a two-speed transmission for better control on delicate fasteners, and 530 inch-pounds of torque to get those tougher jobs done as well. It's mid-sized among drills on our list at just under 7 inches, allowing the user to get into some snug work areas, and the tool weighs in at under 4 pounds with a battery, allowing for hours of use without user fatigue. Like many of the drills we picked, this one features a brushless motor, which provides more power, more speed, longer tool life, and up to 50% more work per charge when compared to Makita's brushed motor-powered drills.
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Compact Brushless Cordless ½-inch Driver-Drill is available from Acme Tools for $144.
9. Makita 18V Quick-Shift Mode 4-Speed Impact Driver [XDT19Z]
When a driver-drill doesn't have the power you need, an impact driver is the tool to turn to. While they may look similar to a cordless drill, impact drivers are designed to drive fasteners into materials, rather than to drill holes. Featuring much higher torque ratings, impact drivers combine rotational force and bursts of impact to powerfully install or remove fasteners from materials like wood, metal, or masonry.
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Quick-Shift Mode 4-Speed Impact Driver performs those tasks admirably. Don't let its small size fool you — while this tool is only 4.5 inches long, its motor delivers an impressive 1,590 inch-pounds of torque. That amount of power is great for removing bolts from tight squeezes in engine bays, where a breaker bar or ratchet with a cheater pipe may be needed, but unable to fit in those snug confines.
This impact driver also features a handy auto-stop mode that stops both rotation and impact when the fastener being removed is loose, preventing lost bolts or screws. Two tightening modes and four-speed power selections provide control over a wide range of fastening materials and fasteners, and those modes are all accessible via a selector button under the chuck — useful when the tool is already in place but the power level needs an adjustment.
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Quick-Shift Mode 4-Speed Impact Driver is available from Walmart as a bare tool for $110.
8. Makita 18V ½-inch Hammer Driver-Drill [XPH14]
Hammer driver-drills like this one are great for heavy duty construction tasks, like drilling into brick or concrete. They are basically the next step up in power from an impact driver, combining the spinning motion of a drill with the up-and-down motion of a hammer and chisel to break through bricks or other tough materials.
Makita says that this 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless ½-inch Hammer Driver-Drill is the top of the line among LXT driver-drills. This version of the tool has been redesigned to be a little more compact than previous models, while still delivering 1,250 inch-pounds of max torque. According to the manufacturer, it's powerful enough to get through 3 inches of wood, a half-inch of steel, or ⅝ of an inch of masonry.
An all-metal chuck is a welcome upgrade from the plastic sleeves most drills offer, and both the pistol grip on the tool itself and the auxiliary handle on the side are cushioned to offer a little more comfort. At 6 pounds with a battery, this hammer driver-drill is a little heavy, but the addition of a second grip will reduce fatigue when using this powerhouse.
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless ½-inch Hammer Driver-Drill is available for purchase as a bare tool from Amazon for $95.
7. Makita 18V Sub-Compact Impact Driver [XDT18ZB]
The first sub-compact tool on our list is this little impact driver, the highest rated Makita drill at Tractor Supply — although it's only available as a kit through its online store. Makita's line of sub-compact tools are easily recognizable by not only their small profile, but also the all-black trade dress they use, instead of the typical teal.
At around 2.5 pounds and just over 5 inches, the Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Sub-Compact Brushless Cordless Impact Driver is small and light enough to be used all day, but still provides 1,240 inch-pounds of torque. Its small size allows the tool to be used in tight spots like automotive engine work without sacrificing power, while dual LED lights just under the barrel of the tool provide light in areas that can be difficult to get a flashlight or overhead light onto.
The tool has many of the features of larger Makita drills, including assist mode to keep the user from screw cam-out and cross threading. Ball bearing design minimizes bit wobble during use, and two speed settings allow for control over the tool's power.
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Sub-Compact Brushless Cordless Impact Driver is available at Tractor Supply as part of a kit for $125.
6. Makita 18V ½-inch Hammer Driver-Drill [XPH12Z]
This hammer driver-drill is a little less beefy than the other hammer driver-drill we mentioned earlier, but it's more affordable and still provides many of the same benefits. It lacks the ancillary handle of the XPH14, but that's due in part to a significant drop in power. Still, 530 inch-pounds of max torque is plenty powerful for installing most fasteners into wood, metal, or masonry, and at only 4 pounds with a battery installed users should be able to work for a good long while before fatigue sets in. An all-metal gear housing protects the Makita-made brushless motor inside this tool, and at only 4.2 pounds with battery it's not quite as heavy as other hammer driver-drills.
This tool also features Makita's Star Protection Computer Controls, a communication technology that allows the tool and battery to communicate to prevent overloads or overheating. Dual LEDs provide a little light to one's target, although it's worth mentioning that the drills that feature an LED fitted under the tool's chuck often see their lights obscured by one's trigger finger.
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless ½-inch Hammer Driver-Drill can be purchased from The Home Depot for about $150.
5. Makita 12V max CXT ⅜-inch Driver-Drill [FD09Z]
The only pick on our Makita list that doesn't belong to the 18V LXT family is this 12V tool. One might think that a driver-drill with a brushed motor is underpowered, but this popular model produces 250 inch-pounds of torque. It's got a handy LED light under the barrel, rubberized grip for comfort, and a belt clip. At 7 inches, it's not the smallest tool, but its light weight of just 2.4 pounds (with a battery installed) helps to keep fatigue to a minimum.
Overall, the Makita 12V MAX CXT Lithium-Ion Cordless ⅜-inch Driver-Drill is a fairly basic tool, with middle of the road power and dimensions for our list. But that just means it can be used for a wider range of applications than some other products we've come across, and with a more reasonable price tag, to boot. Positive reviews from several retailers imply that this older model is still one of the more reliable products Makita makes. If one has already invested in other Makita 12V tools, adding this driver-drill to the collection is a no-brainer.
The Makita 12V MAX CXT Lithium-Ion Cordless ⅜-inch Driver-Drill is available from Amazon for around $85.
4. Makita 18V ½-inch Driver-Drill [XFD10Z]
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless ½-inch Driver-Drill is a solid mid-grade entry in our lineup, the 18V cousin to our previous 12V MAX pick. While it doesn't feature a brushless motor, the four-pole motor made by Makita for this driver-drill produces 480 inch-pounds of max torque, a significant upgrade from the FD09Z's 250.
At 3.3 pounds with a battery, and 7.25 inches from tip to tail, this driver-drill is lightweight, though slightly heavier and longer than our previous entry. It features Makita's Extreme Protection Technology, making it more resistant to the dust and water one might encounter on the job site. All metal gears are also used, increasing the tool's durability even further. Dual LEDs provide illumination in darker workspaces, and a ratcheting clutch prevents bits from slipping or falling out during use. Star Protection Computer Controls are also integrated into the tool.
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless ½-inch Driver-Drill can be purchased from Acme Tools as a bare tool for $114.
3. Makita 18V Sub-Compact ½-inch Driver-Drill [XFD15ZB]
Another pick from Makita's Sub-Compact line is this 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Sub-Compact Brushless Cordless ½-inch Driver-Drill. It's one of the few Makita drills available from Ace Hardware, but can be purchased from a number of other brick-and-mortar and online retailers as well.
Coming in at under 3 pounds and 6 inches, this tool provides 350 inch-pounds of max torque. That combination of light weight and small package make it great for getting into snug areas, and its brushless motor gets the most out of a battery charge. A metal jampot — the casing around the motor — increases the durability of the tool, as do its brushless motor and Star Protection Computer Controls. Two speed transmission provides control over a variety of fastening applications, as well.
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Sub-Compact Brushless Cordless ½-inch Driver-Drill can be purchased from Ace Hardware as part of a bundle with a charger, 1.5aH battery, and bag for $180.
2. Makita 18V Impact Driver [XDT13Z]
The best reviewed Makita drill at Home Depot and Walmart is this little impact driver that packs a wallop, producing 1,500 inch-pounds of max torque in a tool only 5 inches long. It's only 3.3 pounds including a battery, and features a soft, ergonomically designed grip, making it great for longer jobs where fatigue can become an issue.
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Impact Driver features the same Star Protection Computer Controls to prevent overloading and overheating as several other Makita drills on our list. It also employs Makita's Extreme Protection Technology, making it great for outdoor projects — like if you need a power tool for building a deck — or those dirty jobs that might disable or gunk up a tool that doesn't have dust and water resistance.
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Impact Driver can be purchased from Walmart for around $80 as a bare tool.
1. Makita 18V ½-inch Driver-Drill Kit [XFD131]
While the other entries on this list are bare tools or tools with batteries, our aggregation demanded the addition of the Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless ½-inch Driver-Drill Kit. Aside from being the only kit on our list, this bundle also includes Amazon's highest rated Makita drill. The kit is also one of the top five sellers at Home Depot, Acme Tool, and Tractor Supply.
While the drill included in this kit is available as a bare tool, it made more sense to list the kit for our list. Sure, with an output of 440 inch-pounds of max torque and an efficient brushless motor, the tool would be a great addition to one's 18V LXT lineup. However, as a kit with a bag, charger, and 3.0Ah battery, it's also good as an entry into the LXT system. The carry bag has enough room for extra fasteners and bits, and it never hurts to have an extra charger and battery when one has decided to invest in a battery system like Makita's LXT.
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless ½-inch Driver-Drill Kit is available from Amazon for $160.
Methodology
SlashGear's list of top-selling drills based on customer satisfaction was assembled using online retailers' star reviews and ratings, along with YouTube video reviews of Makita's products and forum discussions about the best Makita drills that users have purchased. Retailers included The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Tractor Supply, Walmart, Acme Tools, and Amazon. The author's experience with several Makita drills, including about half of the ones featured on this list, were taken into account, as were the opinions of Makita owners spoken to for this article.