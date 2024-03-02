5 Makita Tools That Will Come In Handy When Building A Deck
With spring around the corner, people will be itching to get out of the house and spend some time in nature. One of the more popular areas to hang out outside of a home is usually a deck, especially if you're into grilling or sitting around a fire pit with your family and friends.
If you don't have one but have the tenacity to build your own, Makita has many power tools that can help make a DIY job easier. However, before you start such a large and expensive project, we suggest that you check with your local building inspections department and find out if you need a permit first — many cities and towns tend to require one. Based on professional reviews from Pro Tool Reviews, a reputable publication in the industry, as well as a mix of user reviews, here are five Makita power tools that will come in handy when building a deck. The methodology we used to select these tools will be explained in more detail at the end of this article.
12V CXT Self-Leveling 360-Degree 3-Plane Red Laser Level
When building a deck, it must be level for a multitude of reasons. However, it can be difficult to do so, especially if you have a hilly yard. Makita's 12V CXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Self-Leveling 360-Degree 3-Plane Red Laser Level does all the guesswork of taking accurate and consistent measurements with a self-leveling feature of up to four degrees. Additionally, it's completely versatile with three different planes of lasers to work with: horizontal, vertical, and a cross target.
There are two color options that are sold separately for this laser — red and green. The red has a max visible range of 82 feet and the green has 115 feet. It also comes with three brightness settings, which gives you the option to balance battery life and brightness. There are also multiple mounting options due to the 1/4 and 5/8 inch tripod threads. Pro Tool Reviews gives this self-leveling laser a 9.8/10 and mentions that there are no significant drawbacks to be found.
36V LXT Brushless 12 in. Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw
When building a deck from the ground up, you will have to do a lot of measuring and cutting. You could use a circular saw but without Makita guide rails, there's a chance the cuts won't be perfectly straight, which can affect the deck's outcome. A miter saw can solve that problem. Makita's 36V LXT Brushless 12 in. Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw gives you the capacity you need to cut different sizes of boards all with two 18V batteries. It's also completely portable, so you can easily have it nearby while working on your deck. However, keep in mind that the weight is pretty heavy coming in at almost 70 pounds.
According to Pro Tool Reviews, this saw has no blade wobble, so every cut is perfect. It can cut up to 8 in. crown molding, 6 3/4 in. baseboard, and 15 in. crosscuts at 90 degrees — all of that to say cutting your deck lumber should be a breeze. One aspect of the tool that the review found the most interesting was that the tool's laser was spot on, steady, and easily adjustable with a dial. However, if you're colorblind, it won't be of much help.
A downside of this miter saw is definitely the price. Since Pro Tool Reviews did its review, the price has gone up from $789 to $1029 at Home Depot due to inflation. However, once you have a tool of this caliber, all your woodworking and renovation projects will be a breeze.
18V LXT Brushless 3 1/4 in. Planer
When building the floor and railings of your deck, you're going to want all of the wood pieces to match in dimensions — even just an eighth of an inch can throw off the project and be noticeable. Makita's 18V LXT Brushless 3 1/4 in. Planer can cut off the top and sides of the wood to make sure that every piece is properly sized and there are not jagged pieces left that would need to be sanded down for later. You can set the stock removal adjustment knob anywhere between 0 to 5/64 inch and the two-blade cutter head with double-edged carbide blades will take care of the rest.
At Home Depot, this tool has a 4.9/5 rating from 180 reviews while Pro Tool Reviews gave it a 9/10 rating. The professional review mentions how the electric brake and selectable left or right-side discharge is an advantage. However, the discharge plug is at risk of being lost. Just be aware that the planer can become very dusty and dirty, so always make sure to maintain your power tools for lasting performance.
18V LXT Brushless 1/4 in. Variable Speed Impact Driver https://www.homedepot.com/p/Makita-18V-LXT-Lithium-Ion-Brushless-1-4-in-Cordless-Variable-Speed-Impact-Driver-Tool-Only-XDT13Z/300268161#overlay
Of course, once you have the boards cut and ready to install, you'll need a way to screw them in place. You could use a standard drill, but with the amount of screws you'll need to put down, it may become tiring having to keep control of the drill and its power. Makita's 18V LXT Brushless 1/4 in. Variable Speed Impact Driver may be a better option. This style drill does the work for you, so it'll help keep your wrist from working overtime, especially since it weighs only 3.5 pounds without a battery attached.
This impact driver delivers 1,500 in. lbs. of maximum torque with variable speeds of 0-34,00 RPM and 0-3,600 IPM, so drilling screws through your deck boards will be a breeze. On Home Depot, it received a 4.8/5 rating from over 1,300 reviewers. Some reviews state that the drill is great for one-hand use, so you'll be able to use your other hand to keep the boards in place. This is opposed to having to hold the told of some drills for stability. However, some have said that the forward/reverse switch can get in the way when gripping the handle. In the end, you'll have a driver that can help build your deck quickly and efficiently.
18V LXT 5 in. Variable Speed Random Orbit Sander
Before you can do any staining or painting of your new deck, you'll need to sand all the wood pieces down. If you use a planer, you can knock some of the bigger pieces off, but you'll still need to smooth out the wood. Makita's 18V LXT 5 in. Variable Speed Random Orbit Sander is an easy-to-use sander that comes with a dust collection system, so you won't have to worry about too much mess while finishing the job. It's an affordable Makita power tool within its 18V line as well and comes with a 4.7/5 rating from over 300 buyers at Home Depot.
This sander has three speed ratings and can last up to 40 minutes on the lowest speed on a single charge. Additionally, it uses quick-change hook and loop abrasive paper which makes switching out orbital sandpaper for different grits quick and easy. There are some negative reviews involving the dust collector. Some have complained that the bag falls off due to the high vibrations from the tool. However, most reviews on the product are positive.
How we choose these Makita power tools
Makita has a rich history of tool making and coming up with innovative designs, so it's no wonder that the reviews from both professionals and everyday users are vast, informative, and overall, high for many products. The tools selected for this article all have at least a 4/5 rating from daily users who have either built a deck with them or have used them for other projects around the house. Additionally, we examined reviews if available from Pro Tool Reviews to reassure that the tools were reliable. Each of these power tools can be used for more than just building a deck too, so if you're in the market for a battery line to invest in, you can start with these tools and add more as you need them.