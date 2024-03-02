5 Makita Tools That Will Come In Handy When Building A Deck

When building a deck from the ground up, you will have to do a lot of measuring and cutting. You could use a circular saw but without Makita guide rails, there's a chance the cuts won't be perfectly straight, which can affect the deck's outcome. A miter saw can solve that problem. Makita's 36V LXT Brushless 12 in. Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw gives you the capacity you need to cut different sizes of boards all with two 18V batteries. It's also completely portable, so you can easily have it nearby while working on your deck. However, keep in mind that the weight is pretty heavy coming in at almost 70 pounds.

According to Pro Tool Reviews, this saw has no blade wobble, so every cut is perfect. It can cut up to 8 in. crown molding, 6 3/4 in. baseboard, and 15 in. crosscuts at 90 degrees — all of that to say cutting your deck lumber should be a breeze. One aspect of the tool that the review found the most interesting was that the tool's laser was spot on, steady, and easily adjustable with a dial. However, if you're colorblind, it won't be of much help.

A downside of this miter saw is definitely the price. Since Pro Tool Reviews did its review, the price has gone up from $789 to $1029 at Home Depot due to inflation. However, once you have a tool of this caliber, all your woodworking and renovation projects will be a breeze.