These Makita Guide Rails Make Working Without A Table Saw A Breeze
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are many must-have tools that you may want to have for your home garage, but when it comes to woodworking or precision cutting in general, some of these tools are harder to use if you don't have control over them. There is the option of using a portable table saw, and there are many good ones available that are corded or powered by a battery system. However, a table saw tends to take up a lot of room and can be annoying if you find yourself having to constantly move it around your work area.
If that's been your experience or if you are looking for a smaller and simpler solution, you may want to consider Makita guide rails. Now, there is a specific tool, the Makita plunge circular saw, that comes with a guide rail compatible base, but that doesn't mean you can only use that tool. Whether you're using an adaptor with a standard circular saw, a router, or a jigsaw, these guide rails help you create the perfect cut every time, whether it's a dead-on cut or a bevel edge.
Where you can find and buy Makita guide rails
Makita guide rails come in three different sizes. The 39-inch guide rail is $85 at Home Depot, and the 55-inch rail is $98 on Amazon and shows a 4.8/5 rating from over 4,000 buyers. Additionally, the 118-inch rail is $260 at Acme Tools — as of January 2024, Home Depot and Amazon do not have the 118-inch in stock.
These rails are made out of aluminum, so you'll want to make sure the edges stay dent-free to allow the saw and router an easy glide when in use. In terms of packaging, though, there's no need to worry about the rails getting damaged. As shown on the YouTube channel Field Treasure Designs, these rails are packed in double boxes to help keep them safe and dent-free during the delivery process.
Makita tools can be found in person at any Home Depot store. However, that doesn't mean you'll find everything that Makita makes within the store. Unfortunately, the guide rails are one of them. Although, you do have the option of having this product shipped directly to Home Depot.
How Makita guide rails work
Makita guide rails are incredibly easy to use. All you have to do is place the rubber end where the blade will go over where you want to cut. You'll need to clamp the rail into place to make sure it doesn't move while in use. Makita sells guide rail clamps on Amazon for $44, but you can definitely find cheaper ones that work if that price is a bit too high for you. The top metal arm inserts into the end of the guide rail, and you can move it down the rail until you're able to safely secure everything in place.
If you're using a Makita plunge circular saw that comes with the guide rail base, you can easily place the saw on top of the rail and tighten the calibrations along the track to make sure it's properly set. If you are using a standard circular saw, a router, or a jig saw, Makita has adaptors for each tool. Once your tool is secure on top of the rail, just turn it on and glide along the guide until your cut is complete. Just make sure the tool is turned off and has come to a complete stop before removing it for your safety and to keep the rail from getting damaged on accident.
Tips to make using the guide rails easier
Though Makita's guide rails are fairly straightforward to use, there are some tips from others who have experience with them. On his YouTube channel, Field Treasure Designs shows how the rails come with a guide rail splinter guard that has to be scored during its first use. You can always achieve this while cutting your first piece. However, he bought multiple guide rails and took advantage of the guide rail connector kit he bought with it, which cost $25 on Amazon. After connecting the rails, he does one pristine score on the whole length of the rails. Doing this before your first initial cut will allow you to focus on the task instead of ensuring the rubber is getting cut properly.
According to an Amazon reviewer, he had a great experience using the rails but did mess up on one cut due to how he used it. He advises against overextending the cut and leaning against the track because it made his cut drift when he accidentally did it.
You'll also want to maintain your guide rails. On the YouTube channel ToolCurve, the YouTuber talks about how the ends can be easily damaged if dropped. If the track slots bend even a little, you may be unable to insert the rail clamps or the tool itself. To help with this, you can always invest in a guide rail cover. ToolCurve sells them on Amazon for $20 and with a 4.7/5 rating.