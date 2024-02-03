These Makita Guide Rails Make Working Without A Table Saw A Breeze

There are many must-have tools that you may want to have for your home garage, but when it comes to woodworking or precision cutting in general, some of these tools are harder to use if you don't have control over them. There is the option of using a portable table saw, and there are many good ones available that are corded or powered by a battery system. However, a table saw tends to take up a lot of room and can be annoying if you find yourself having to constantly move it around your work area.

If that's been your experience or if you are looking for a smaller and simpler solution, you may want to consider Makita guide rails. Now, there is a specific tool, the Makita plunge circular saw, that comes with a guide rail compatible base, but that doesn't mean you can only use that tool. Whether you're using an adaptor with a standard circular saw, a router, or a jigsaw, these guide rails help you create the perfect cut every time, whether it's a dead-on cut or a bevel edge.