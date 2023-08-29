Makita Vs Ryobi: Which Cordless Circular Saw Is The Better Buy?

The circular saw is an incredibly useful tool. It takes up a small amount of space, and its portability makes it ideal for cuts that have to be done outside the shop. Going cordless adds even more possibilities. Not only will you no longer have to struggle with tripping over messy wires while carrying power tools, but you'll also be able to use the saw in locations that don't have easy access to electricity.

There are a few brands that make these versatile saws, but some of them make better products than others. Makita and Ryobi are two popular brands that you might be considering. Makita is an American company that has been around for over a hundred years and is a trusted brand. Its tools can be found in shops around the world. Ryobi has a slightly different history. It started out as a Japanese-owned company in 1943, but its U.S. power tools division was acquired in 2000 by an American company called Techtronic Industries. It subsequently became the official brand of Home Depot, which is why you'll never find Ryobi tools for sale at Lowe's.

Both companies have an excellent selection of quality power tools. But some of you might be wondering what the difference is between each of their cordless circular saws, and which one is the better buy. There are a few size options from both brands, but for the sake of comparison, we'll be looking at the Makita 18V LXT 6-1/2 in. and the Ryobi One+ HP 18V 6-½ in.