What Kind Of Pruner Tools Does Ryobi Make & How Much Do They Cost?

Pruning is an essential task for gardeners and landscapers as a means to encourage healthy plant growth, as well as improving the structure of a tree or shrub. Ryobi offers a lot of great landscaping tools for just such a job. These products range from small handheld pruners for shrubs, to specific tools for out-of-reach jobs, as well as chainsaws for when a branch is too large for traditional shears. In this article, we're specifically looking at the tools meant for smaller pruning jobs, not Ryobi's top-rated power tools for tree trimming.

One of the benefits of using Ryobi tools for pruning is that the batteries are interchangeable as long as they're a part of the same system. The 18V One+ batteries and chargers, for example, all work together, just as the 40V batteries are interchangeable with other 40V products. Just make sure that you store your Ryobi batteries properly.

These are some of the pruning tools Ryobi makes and how much they cost.