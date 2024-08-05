What Kind Of Pruner Tools Does Ryobi Make & How Much Do They Cost?
Pruning is an essential task for gardeners and landscapers as a means to encourage healthy plant growth, as well as improving the structure of a tree or shrub. Ryobi offers a lot of great landscaping tools for just such a job. These products range from small handheld pruners for shrubs, to specific tools for out-of-reach jobs, as well as chainsaws for when a branch is too large for traditional shears. In this article, we're specifically looking at the tools meant for smaller pruning jobs, not Ryobi's top-rated power tools for tree trimming.
One of the benefits of using Ryobi tools for pruning is that the batteries are interchangeable as long as they're a part of the same system. The 18V One+ batteries and chargers, for example, all work together, just as the 40V batteries are interchangeable with other 40V products. Just make sure that you store your Ryobi batteries properly.
These are some of the pruning tools Ryobi makes and how much they cost.
Ryobi 18V One+ Pruning Shears
Whether you're a professional landscaper or a homeowner who does their own gardening, you surely own a pair of pruning shears. They're a must-have tool for anyone with any sort of garden or yard, and while manual shears are great for pruning flowers, there are just some jobs they're not cut out for. When it comes to cutting back limbs on a tree, you typically need some kind of saw. Otherwise, you'll end up straining your hand trying to exert enough force with manual shears to cut through.
Ryobi's 18V One+ Pruning Shears are designed to address that exact issue. They're motorized, capable of cutting branches up to ¾ of an inch in diameter, according to the Ryobi website. The sheers are activated by a simple trigger system, saving you the physical strain of the manual version.
Ryobi sells its tools both on their own and in kits. The kits come with an 18V 2Ah battery and charger. If you only need the shears, it's on Ryobi's website for only $101.97. If you want the battery and charger too, it's going to run you $149.
Ryobi 18V One+ Lopper
If you need something with a little more power and reach for your pruning needs, Ryobi's 18V One+ Lopper might be what you're looking for. It may be a little clunky and cumbersome, but this lopper gives you 2 ½-feet of reach and the ability to cut cleanly through limbs 1 ¼-inch thick. Just so you don't have to grab a ladder, the lopper comes with an attached branch hook to make pulling down stuck branches easier, too.
The 18V One+ Lopper is advertised by Ryobi as being able to make over 100 cuts before requiring a full charge again, which should be more than enough for a single day's work, depending on the number of trees in your yard. Just the tool itself costs $149 online. If you need the whole kit because it's your first Ryobi tool or you simply want a stockpile of 18V batteries, the price comes out to $167.62.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Pruning Shears
For those who need a little bit more power with their shears but don't need the reach of a lopper, Ryobi also sells the 18V One+ HP Pruning Shear — HP for "high performance." Ryobi manufactures an HP version for a few of its tools. These battery-powered shears are qualified for branches up to one inch in diameter, and Ryobi claims that they cut 1.5 times faster than the base version.
Being stronger and faster, however, also comes with a heftier price tag. The tool on its own is the same price as the basic pair's entire combo package at $149. If you need a battery and charger, it's going to run you an additional $50, putting it at $199 total. If you're in the market for several tools, Home Depot offers bundles that include these shears and a pole lopper, or these shears with a reciprocating saw.
Ryobi 18V One+ Pole Lopper
Regular handheld pruning shears are great when you're able to get up close to the branch that needs pruning, and a lopper can help when you need a little more reach. For even taller jobs, Ryobi has the 18V One+ Pole Lopper. These shears sit at the end of a telescoping pole that gives you up to nine extra feet of reach. According to Ryobi, it's able to cut through branches as thick as 1-¼ inch in diameter. The device also comes with a three-year warranty, as is standard for the company.
As with the other tools on this list, the Ryobi website sells either just the tool on its own or a kit with battery and charger included. The pole lopper on its own will run you $254. If you need the battery and charger, it's going to be an additional $25, bumping the whole price $279.
Ryobi Pole Saws
Ryobi makes a couple of pole saws in the same fashion as the pole lopper. First, there's the 18V One+ eight-inch pole saw, qualified for branches up to six inches thick and equipped with a nine-and-a-half-foot extension. Unlike a lot of the other 18V One+ Ryobi products, this one comes with a 1.5Ah battery rather than a 2Ah. It has enough power to give users 16 cuts per charge, according to the Ryobi website. On its own it will run you $129, while the kit costs $157.86. Keeping with Ryobi fashion, there's also a HP version of this same pole saw, which comes with the 2Ah battery. The combo package costs $229, while the tool alone costs $199.
Ryobi also has a 40V pole saw with a 10-inch chain and bar that promises the same performance as a gas-powered version. It's a beefier tool that can stay charged long enough to cut 70 branches, according to Ryobi, and slice through an eight-inch diameter. This 40V model has the same reach of nine and a half feet as its 18V cousins, and on its own, it costs $149, while the whole kit costs $199. Furthermore, there's the six-amp pole saw with an eight-inch chain and bar that can also cut through six-inch-thick limbs. That model retails for $129 on the Ryobi website.
18V One+ One-Handed Pruning Reciprocating Saw
If you need a saw for a smaller task, the Ryobi 18V One+ One-Handed Pruning Reciprocating Saw may do the job. The tool is intended for limbs that your pruning shears aren't quite large enough to handle, and it's qualified for branches that are up to three inches thick, according to the Ryobi website. Like most of the tools on this list, the reciprocating saw uses a 2.0Ah battery and comes with a three-year warranty.
This device also comes with a branch hook to help stabilize whatever limb you're cutting, as the reciprocating motion can sometimes lead to shaking or uneven cuts. As part of Ryobi's One+ tool system, the reciprocating saw can use other 18V One+ batteries you have laying around your garage. The tool itself has a price tag of $99. However, if you need the battery and charger, then the total cost will be $134.80.