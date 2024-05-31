How To Store Your Ryobi Batteries When They're Not In Use

So now you know the right way to store your Ryobi batteries, but what about the wrong ways? Consider the following a comprehensive laundry list of everything you should absolutely not do unless you really enjoy replacing your Ryobi batteries on a regular basis.

First of all, never leave a Ryobi battery in direct sunlight. A room with too much ambient heat is bad enough for a battery pack, but prolonged exposure to direct sunlight will fry it like bacon. The same goes for mechanical heat sources like radiators and heating vents — the further the battery is from heat, the better. Of course, the same problem can occur if you leave it out in an uninsulated spot that is exposed to the cold, so try to find that magic middle ground.

Second, when storing your Ryobi battery, don't store it on its charging cradle or plugged into a tool. Even if you're not actively charging or using the pack, just leaving its connectors plugged into something will passively drain its charge. Don't be surprised if you grab your tool off the shelf only to find it's gone completely flat.

Finally, and this is a big one, never store battery packs anywhere near flammable substances, including fuels, solvents, or otherwise volatile chemicals. It's not fun to think about your battery spontaneously exploding, but if it's stored improperly, then that is a possibility. Do everything you can to mitigate any potential damage.