Is It OK To Leave A Ryobi Battery On Its Charger? Here's What You Should Know

One of the biggest benefits of cordless power tools is the lack of a cord. But the necessary power has to come from somewhere, which is where rechargeable batteries come in.

Like many other cordless tool brands, Ryobi battery charge times can vary based on the model, the charger, and the combination of both of those factors. Since there's no uniform metric, you're more likely to set a battery down to charge and then inevitably be somewhere else when it reaches 100 percent. But just how bad is it to leave a fully-charged battery unattended on its charger?

Ryobi batteries do have their problems, but accidentally (or even purposely) leaving a lithium battery on its charger is generally no more or less dangerous than leaving any electronic device plugged in. The same can't be said for the manufacturer's Ni-Cad (Nickel-Cadmium) batteries, however, but these have been discontinued in favor of Lithium-Ion varieties. That doesn't mean you should start charging your Lithium-Ion battery and then forget about it, though.