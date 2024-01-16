Is The Freezer Actually The Best Place To Store Batteries?

Chances are you'll go through a decent amount of batteries in your household over the years, what with all the electronic devices that still rely on good old AA and AAA options rather than beefier lithium-ion offerings. Though a handful of remotes — and maybe some miscellaneous children's toys — don't exactly eat through these tiny power sources at a rapid pace, you're likely to end up with a bit of a stockpile unless you only buy exactly what you need at any given time.

Then comes the problem of what to do with those unused but still perfectly good replacement batteries. Naturally it's better to hang onto them rather than toss them out (also don't just trash them), but you don't want them to slowly lose effectiveness over time. After all, you may not need to change the batteries in your TV remote for a few years, at which point those fresh unused batteries could have run down some of their lifespan due to inactivity.

This is where your fridge or freezer come in, with there being a widely-held (or at least widely-spread) belief that keeping your spare or unused batteries in a cold box will slow their regular lifespan reduction over time. But how well does this actually work?